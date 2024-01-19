 

Wreath Gathering, Retirement Ceremony Held at Local Cemeteries

Friday, January 19, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Wreath-gathering-2024-1-768x576CLARION, Pa. — The gathering and retirement of wreaths at the Clarion and Immaculate Conception Cemeteries took place on Martin Luther King Day, on Monday, January 15, with a number of attendees turning out.

(Article by Dave McClaine of Clarion Sports Zone)

Several individuals also gathered wreaths early, on Saturday, January 13.

Wreaths Across America Clarion County Coordinator Noreen Shirey shared her gratitude to those who came out in the chilly weather to help.

“A heartfelt thanks to Lisa Shirey Craig and Megan Hull as we picked up, hauled, and unloaded over 1,000 wreaths,” Shirey said.

From left, Lisa Craig, Noreen Shirey, and Megan Hull in front of some of the wreaths that were gathered.

Among those who assisted in gathering wreaths in the cold weather were Sharon Wagner, Josh Wagner, Clarion Civil Air Patrol Commander Matt Hillyard Jim Klepfer, Dawn R. Miller and her daughter Olivia, two students from Clarion High School, Cadet Bryan Johnson, and Cadet Commander Theo Sweet.

“The mission doesn’t end on Ceremony Day, so it is very much appreciated to those who came to help,” Shirey added.

Shirey also extended gratitude to her son Spencer and friend Tracy Weaver, who braved the cold and wind to gather wreaths for several hours to get a head start for the ceremonies.

Wreath-gathering-2024-2-1050x788


