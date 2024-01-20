7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Saturday, January 20, 2024 @ 12:01 AM
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today
Snow showers. High near 19. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight
Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Wind chill values as low as -1. West wind 11 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Sunday
A slight chance of snow before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. West wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as -1. West wind around 8 mph.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 33. South wind 7 to 11 mph.
Monday Night
A chance of snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday
A chance of rain and snow before 1pm, then rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday Night
Rain likely, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday
Rain likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night
A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday
A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday Night
Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday
Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.