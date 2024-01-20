Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Air-Fryer Cinnamon Almonds

These crunchy air-fryer cinnamon almonds are a spectacular treat to take to a party or gathering!

Ingredients

1 large egg white

1 tablespoon vanilla extract



2 cups unblanched almonds3 tablespoons sugar3 tablespoons packed brown sugar1/2 teaspoon salt1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Directions

1. Preheat air fryer to 300°. In a large bowl, beat egg white until frothy; beat in vanilla. Add almonds; stir gently to coat. Combine the sugars, salt and cinnamon; add to nut mixture and stir gently to coat.

2. Arrange almonds in a single layer on greased tray in air-fryer basket. Cook until almonds are crisp, stirring once, 25-30 minutes. Cool completely. Store in an airtight container.

