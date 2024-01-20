 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Air-Fryer Cinnamon Almonds

Saturday, January 20, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

These crunchy air-fryer cinnamon almonds are a spectacular treat to take to a party or gathering!

Ingredients

1 large egg white
1 tablespoon vanilla extract

2 cups unblanched almonds
3 tablespoons sugar
3 tablespoons packed brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Directions

1. Preheat air fryer to 300°. In a large bowl, beat egg white until frothy; beat in vanilla. Add almonds; stir gently to coat. Combine the sugars, salt and cinnamon; add to nut mixture and stir gently to coat.

2. Arrange almonds in a single layer on greased tray in air-fryer basket. Cook until almonds are crisp, stirring once, 25-30 minutes. Cool completely. Store in an airtight container.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


