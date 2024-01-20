Clarion-Limestone Knocks Off Previously Unbeaten Otto-Eldred in Rematch of Last Year’s D9 Class 2A Title Game

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Clarion-Limestone raced out to a 17-5 first quarter lead en route to a 60-43 victory over previously unbeaten Otto-Eldred on Saturday afternoon in a matchup of last season’s District 9 Class 2A title game which C-L also won.

(Pictured above, Kohen Kemmer/Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Four players reached double figures for C-L (8-7 overall), which was led by Kohen Kemmer, who scored 16 points on four 3-pointers. Jack Callen and Jack Craig each scored 12 points while Jase Ferguson added 10 points. Callen and Ty Rankin each pulled down 10 rebounds while Jack Craig added seven boards.

“I told the guys after the game was how unselfish they are as a team,” said C-L head coach Pat Craig. “Kohen knocked down those threes and also hustled for a couple layups. Having games like this proves what can happen when you play unselfishly.”

C-L jumped out to an 11-2 lead forcing an Otto-Eldred timeout. After a free throw by the Terrors, the Lions would close the quarter on a 6-2 run for their 17-5 lead after one.

Jack Craig scored six while Callen added five in the opening quarter.

“We came out in the first quarter and set the tone physically,” said Pat Craig. “We want to be the more physical team. I was happy and very proud of the effort from everyone from start to finish today.”

Otto-Eldred would score the first five points of the second quarter on a three by Manning Splain and a basket by Landon Francis to cut the lead to 17-10. C-L would respond with an 11-0 run to push their lead to 28-10 with 2:51 to play in the half. C-L would lead 33-15 at halftime.

Otto-Eldred would close the gap to 14 late in the third quarter at 43-29, but the Lions would finish the third quarter with a 15-point 47-32 lead by the end of the quarter..

C-L would hold a 13-11 scoring edge in the fourth quarter to set the final score.

“Otto is a very good team,” said Craig. They usually come out and take it to their opponent. Today I felt we were able to match and amplify that intensity. Hats off to our guys that they came out and played a solid four quarters.”

Splain paced Otto-Eldred with 13 points while Francis added 12 points. Davey Schenfield chipped in with seven.

“I believe our tough early season schedule set us up to play this kind of ballgame,” said Craig. “We’ve been showing a lot of improvement these past several games and now the guys just have to keep going out and playing with that high intensity mindset down the final stretch here.”

