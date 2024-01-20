Featured Local Job: Mental Health Aide

Abraxas I located in Marienville, PA, is hiring mental health aides to work directly with Adolescents in a residential mental health setting.

Abraxas I (AI) provides adolescent treatment programs for substance abuse, delinquency and medically necessary mental health services.

Mental Health Aide

Salary: $18.00 per hour

Shift: 3:00 p.m – 11:00 p.m, evenings

As a Mental Health Aide, you will be part of a team providing medically necessary mental health treatment services and direct supervision to children and adolescents experiencing social, emotional, behavioral, and psychiatric problems, and/or experiencing chronic or acute mental disorders which require active treatment.

Benefits & Perks:

Abraxas I provides a competitive and comprehensive benefits program that offers the protection, peace of mind and flexibility designed to support you – both at home and at work.

Medical & Dental & Vision Insurance

Flexible Spending Accounts

Basic Life & Short-Term Disability Insurance

403(b) Savings Plan

Life Assistance Program (LAP)

Tuition Assistance Program

Paid Time Off (PTO) * Paid Holidays * Paid Training

Advancement Opportunities

If you have any questions, you can contact them by email at recruiting@jobsatabraxas.org

