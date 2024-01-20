Historic Pithole City to Host Cabin Fever Party on February 3

PLEASANTVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Historic Pithole City is hosting its Cabin Fever Party on Saturday, February 3, 2024, with fun activities planned for the whole family.

The event will be held from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

It is free of charge and will be held snow or shine.

The site’s Visitor Center is open during the event for attendees to view its exhibits and learn more about Pennsylvania’s legendary oil boomtown. Volunteer guides will also be on hand to provide tours and answer questions.

Children can make Valentine’s Day cards and other small crafts while enjoying hot cocoa and delicious cookies. The famous storyteller of the Oil Region, Gib Morgan, will spin some of his favorite tales in the theater of the Visitor Center.

If there is snow, attendees are encouraged to bring their sleds and ride down the slopes of what was once a city of thousands! A bonfire will also be available for warming up while outside.

Historic Pithole City is administered by Drake Well Museum and Park in partnership with Friends of Drake Well, Inc. Museum Educator Sarah Goodman says the Cabin Fever Party has become an annual favorite for Pithole enthusiasts and first-time visitors alike.

“If you’re tired of being cooped up this winter, join us for a fun-filled day at Pithole,” says Goodman, “We’ve planned a lot of great activities to help shake off your winter blues!”

For more information, visit www.drakewell.org, Drake Well Museum and Park on Facebook, or call Drake Well Museum at 814-827-2797.

Located off Route 227 and Route 36 at 14118 Pithole Road, Pleasantville, PA 16341, Historic Pithole City is an associated site of Drake Well Museum and Park which is administered by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission in partnership with Friends of Drake Well, Inc., a non-profit community-based organization. Drake Well Museum and Historic Pithole City are located within the Oil Region National Heritage Area. They are part of the Pennsylvania Trails of History® (www.patrailsofhistory.com).

