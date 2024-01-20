Police: Chunk of Ice Flies Off Truck Towing Modular Home, Smacks Vehicle’s Windshield in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion released information regarding a crash in Clarion Township in which a chunk of ice cracked a vehicle’s windshield.

According to a report released by PSP Clarion on Thursday, January 18, the crash occurred on U.S. Route 322 in Clarion Township on January 12 around 8:43 a.m. involving a 2007 International Harvester commercial truck and a 2021 Toyota Highlander.

Police say a commercial truck tractor towing a modular home was traveling east when a chunk of ice fell off the roof of the modular home.

The chunk of ice then hit the windshield of a 2021 Toyota Highlander, causing the windshield to crack in multiple spots.

Police did not release the names of the drivers involved in the incident.

