 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Police: Chunk of Ice Flies Off Truck Towing Modular Home, Smacks Vehicle’s Windshield in Clarion Township

Saturday, January 20, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Police-Light-BarCLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion released information regarding a crash in Clarion Township in which a chunk of ice cracked a vehicle’s windshield.

According to a report released by PSP Clarion on Thursday, January 18, the crash occurred on U.S. Route 322 in Clarion Township on January 12 around 8:43 a.m. involving a 2007 International Harvester commercial truck and a 2021 Toyota Highlander.

Police say a commercial truck tractor towing a modular home was traveling east when a chunk of ice fell off the roof of the modular home.

The chunk of ice then hit the windshield of a 2021 Toyota Highlander, causing the windshield to crack in multiple spots.

Police did not release the names of the drivers involved in the incident.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.