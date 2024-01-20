

Walter G. “Walt” Jones, age 79, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

Born on January 21, 1944, Walt was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and a pillar of his community. He leaves behind a legacy of service, love, and unwavering faith.

Walt graduated from Sharon High School in 1961, embarking on a journey of selfless service to his country.

He proudly served in the United States Army for one year before dedicating 23 years of his life to the United States Air Force. His commitment and dedication led him to retire as a Senior Master Sergeant in 1985.

Following his distinguished military career, Walt continued to make a significant impact on the lives of others as the Program Director of the Radiologic Technology Program for UPMC Northwest while concurrently earning his Bachelor of Science from St Joseph’s College of Maine. He brought his leadership skills and dedication to education, leaving an enduring mark on the field and the students he taught. Walt’s leadership extended well beyond his direct professional role and included serving as the President of The Pennsylvania Society of Radiologic Technologists District 2, President of The Association of Educators in Imaging and Radiologic Sciences (AEIRS), and serving on Clintonville’s Town Council.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Walt found purpose and fulfillment in his faith. A devout Catholic, he served as a Deacon for the Erie Diocese of the Catholic Church and was a member of the Knights of Columbus, exemplifying the principles of compassion and charity.

As a compassionate and caring individual, Walt extended his role as a Chaplain to UPMC Northwest and George Jr. Republic. His comforting presence and spiritual guidance touched the lives of many, providing solace during moments of difficulty.

He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Laura Jones, 8 children: Elizabeth (John) Busse, Patricia (Jerry) Glaze, Walter (Michelle) Jones, Joseph (Donna) Jones, Deborah (Donald) Griffiths, Thomas (Diane) Jones, Amanda Rodgers, Meagan (Scott) McCleary, along with 20 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, his siblings: James (Betty) Jones, Robert (Barb) Jones, and David (Sherry) Jones, his several nieces and nephews, and former spouse, Mary Beth.

His wife Laura and family will forever cherish the memories of their beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He also leaves behind his treasured rescue dogs, Snickers and Spunky, who were loyal companions and brought him immense joy.

Walt was preceded in death by his parents, Walter H. and Mary Jones, his sister Marilyn Lewis and surviving spouse Stanley Lewis, and by his nephew, Kevin Lewis.

Walt’s life was a testament to the values of honor, service, and faith. He will be remembered for his kindness, wisdom, humor, and the indelible impact he made on the lives of those around him.

Friends may call on Tuesday from 11:00 AM until 4:– PM in St. Patrick Church, 949 Liberty Street, Franklin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 4:00 PM Tuesday in the church with the Very Reverend V. David Foradori, Episcopal Vicar as principal celebrant.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Precious Paws or the St. Patrick Parish Community Food Pantry in Walt’s honor.

May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his memory be a source of comfort to those who mourn his loss.

The Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin is in charge of the funeral arrangements.

Please visit www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information.

