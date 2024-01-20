Woman Fails to Return Daughter to At-Risk Youth Facility, Hides From Police

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A 53-year-old woman is accused of failing to return her daughter to a Marienville-based juvenile facility and eluding police in Clarion Borough.

Court documents indicate the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 53-year-old Dondra L. Discala–of Douglassville,Berks County, Pa.–in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on January 12.

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion Borough Police received a report of a missing juvenile from an At-Risk Youth Facility in Marienville around 7:55 p.m. on Saturday, December 2.

It was reported that the juvenile had been at the facility for a court-ordered stay. During an off-site visitation with her mother, the juvenile went missing.

It was noted in the complaint that Discala and the juvenile had been staying at a hotel in Clarion during the visitation.

Clarion Borough Police Officer Lewis Armstrong contacted the mother—identified as Dondra Discala—to get the details of the incident. Discala stated she was with the juvenile for an off-site visitation around 5:30 p.m. on December 2. She stated she was running low on gas, so she stopped at a gas station on East Main Street in Clarion Borough to fill her black Nissan Rogue. She claimed she gave the juvenile $5.00 to go inside to buy a drink. Once she finished pumping gas, Discala said she went inside to check on the juvenile, but could not find her, the complaint continues.

According to the complaint, Discala told police that the juvenile has a history of mental issues and self-harm and that she was subsequently concerned for her daughter’s safety.

Around 11:31 p.m. on December 2, Officer Armstrong arrived at the hotel room because Discala had ceased answering phone calls. Upon arrival, Officer Armstrong searched the lot for a vehicle matching Discala’s description, a black Nissan Rogue, but he could not find it. Officer Armstrong also knocked on Discala’s hotel room door, which yielded no answer despite repeated attempts, the complaint states.

On December 4, Officer Armstrong contacted a Berks County Juvenile Probation officer, who advised the juvenile was court-ordered into Abraxas on a third-degree misdemeanor credit card incident and was placed in the facility to receive assistance involving substance abuse, the complaint indicates.

Officer Armstrong also learned that the juvenile and Discala’s address is within the jurisdiction of the Amity Township Police Department. Chief Bill Peck contacted the department and requested an officer check the Discala residence for a black Nissan Rogue. If the Nissan was at the residence, Chief Peck requested officers attempt to make contact, locate, and detain the juvenile, the complaint notes.

A short time later, Chief Peck was informed that the juvenile was detained. He was also informed that, shortly after he contacted the Amity Township Police Department, Discala called the department to report that the juvenile was going to go to Pottstown, Pa., in an attempt to purchase controlled substances, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Discala was interviewed by Amity Township Police and admitted on body camera to providing Clarion Borough Police with false information related to what happened with the juvenile in Clarion.

The following charges were filed against Discala:

Escape, Misdemeanor 2

False Reports – Reported Offense Did Not Occur, Misdemeanor 2

Hinder Apprehension/Prosecution-Provide Aid, Misdemeanor 2

A preliminary hearing is set for February 6, at 9:00 a.m., with Judge Schill presiding.

