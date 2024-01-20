WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory Remains in Effect for Clarion County; Isolated Bands of Snow Possible
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Clarion County and surrounding areas. Additional snow accumulations are expected with isolated bands of snow possible.
The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 4:50 AM on Saturday, January 20, 2024:
Winter Weather Advisory
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
450 AM EST Sat Jan 20 2024
FOR THE COUNTIES OF…
Mercer-Venango-Forest-Clarion-
INCLUDING THE CITIES OF…
Including the cities of Sharon, Hermitage, Tionesta, Oil City, Grove City, Clarion, and Franklin
450 AM EST Sat Jan 20 2024
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of one to two inches, with isolated bands of three to four inches possible.
* WHERE…Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Clarion Counties.
* WHEN…Until 1 AM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Please report snow or ice accumulations by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPittsburgh.
