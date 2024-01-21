7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Sunday, January 21, 2024 @ 12:01 AM
Today
Scattered snow showers before 11am, then scattered flurries between 11am and noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. West wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night
A chance of snow after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tuesday
Snow likely before 10am, then rain and snow likely between 10am and 1pm, then rain likely after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tuesday Night
Rain. Low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday
Rain likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday Night
Rain likely, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday
Rain. High near 50. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Thursday Night
Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday
A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday Night
Cloudy, with a low around 36.
Saturday
Cloudy, with a high near 44.
