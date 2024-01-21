 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Sunday, January 21, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today
Scattered snow showers before 11am, then scattered flurries between 11am and noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. West wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night
A chance of snow after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tuesday
Snow likely before 10am, then rain and snow likely between 10am and 1pm, then rain likely after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tuesday Night
Rain. Low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday
Rain likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday Night
Rain likely, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday
Rain. High near 50. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Thursday Night
Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday
A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday Night
Cloudy, with a low around 36.
Saturday
Cloudy, with a high near 44.

