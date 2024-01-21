Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Peach Cobbler Dump Cake

This is the best peach dump cake recipe ever. Try it; it will become a family favorite!

Ingredients

2 cans (15 ounces each) of sliced peaches in extra-light syrup

2 tablespoons brown sugar



1 teaspoon ground cinnamon1 package yellow cake mix (regular size)3/4 cup sliced almonds1/2 cup cold butter

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350°. Pour 1 can of peaches into a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Drain the remaining can of peaches and add to the baking dish; sprinkle with brown sugar and cinnamon. Sprinkle with cake mix and almonds.

2. Cut butter into very thin slices; arrange over top, spacing evenly. Bake until golden brown and fruit is bubbly, 35-40 minutes. Serve warm.

