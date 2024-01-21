 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Peach Cobbler Dump Cake

Sunday, January 21, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This is the best peach dump cake recipe ever.  Try it; it will become a family favorite!

Ingredients

2 cans (15 ounces each) of sliced peaches in extra-light syrup
2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 package yellow cake mix (regular size)
3/4 cup sliced almonds
1/2 cup cold butter

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350°. Pour 1 can of peaches into a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Drain the remaining can of peaches and add to the baking dish; sprinkle with brown sugar and cinnamon. Sprinkle with cake mix and almonds.

2. Cut butter into very thin slices; arrange over top, spacing evenly. Bake until golden brown and fruit is bubbly, 35-40 minutes. Serve warm.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


