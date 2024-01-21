Featured Local Job: Mental Health Worker

Abraxas I located in Marienville, PA, is hiring Full-Time Mental Health Workers to work directly with adolescents in a residential mental health program.

Abraxas I (AI) provides adolescent treatment programs for substance abuse, delinquency and medically necessary mental health services.

Mental Health Worker

Full-Time Position

Salary: $21.00 per hour

Shift: Days and evenings

Benefits & Perks:

Abraxas I provides a competitive and comprehensive benefits program that offers the protection, peace of mind and flexibility designed to support you – both at home and at work.

Free Meals

Medical & Dental & Vision Insurance

Flexible Spending Accounts

Basic Life & Short-Term Disability Insurance

403(b) Savings Plan

Life Assistance Program (LAP)

Tuition Assistance Program

Paid Time Off (PTO) * Paid Holidays * Paid Training

Advancement Opportunities

If you have any questions, you can contact them by email at recruiting@jobsatabraxas.org

