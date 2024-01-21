Featured Local Job: Mental Health Worker
Abraxas I located in Marienville, PA, is hiring Full-Time Mental Health Workers to work directly with adolescents in a residential mental health program.
Abraxas I (AI) provides adolescent treatment programs for substance abuse, delinquency and medically necessary mental health services.
Mental Health Worker
Full-Time Position
Salary: $21.00 per hour
Shift: Days and evenings
Benefits & Perks:
Abraxas I provides a competitive and comprehensive benefits program that offers the protection, peace of mind and flexibility designed to support you – both at home and at work.
Free Meals
Medical & Dental & Vision Insurance
Flexible Spending Accounts
Basic Life & Short-Term Disability Insurance
403(b) Savings Plan
Life Assistance Program (LAP)
Tuition Assistance Program
Paid Time Off (PTO) * Paid Holidays * Paid Training
Advancement Opportunities
If you have any questions, you can contact them by email at recruiting@jobsatabraxas.org
