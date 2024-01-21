From Ontario to Clarion: The Journey of Jennifer Herron–Mother, Wife, and Revered Volleyball Coach

CLARION Pa. (EYT)- After growing up in Ontario and then making stops in North Carolina, Washington D.C., and Maryland, Jennifer Herron put some miles on before finally settling in Clarion where she became a wife, a mother, and one of the most decorated collegiate volleyball coaches in the country.

This past fall Herron concluded her 17th season as head coach of Clarion University’s women’s volleyball program. The Golden Eagles had yet another incredible season, making it to the Division II Championship match where they lost to West Texas A&M in three sets.

“I came to Clarion to be a head coach for the first time at the collegiate level. I thought I was only going to be here a few years to kind of see what I could do with the program,” said Herron. “But quickly I found amazing support and I found ways I can continue to grow as a coach and as a leader. This has been a really good place for me to grow in a lot of different ways.”

Since 2007, Herron has been the bench boss of Clarion University. In her years of service, Herron has won the AVCA Division II Atlantic Region Coach of the Year twice in 2009 and 2010 and the PSAC West Coach of the Year three times in 2010, 2013 and 2014.

In 2021, she coached the Golden Eagles to a PSAC Championship win over Gannon University for the Clarion’s third PSAC Championship. Naturally, Herron also has the most wins in school history.

“You have to surround yourself as a coach with people that are going to be on board with a good work ethic that is needed to be successful,” said Herron. “We have been fortunate enough to surround ourselves with not only great student-athletes but people on our campus that also see our vision. You can’t do that alone.”

This past season the Golden Eagles went 28-7 overall and 13-3 in the PSAC.

“We had an unbelievable season this year,” said Herron. “We had three fifth-year players on our team and to see some of our major goals come to fruition was very cool. I think the experience was also really important for the younger athletes that we do have returning.”

While it is technically the offseason, Herron is still hard at work getting ready for next season. Workouts and training for spring volleyball have already begun and, of course, Herron is hard at work recruiting for Clarion University. Four athletes have committed so far.

With such a long coaching resume that started back in Maryland in 2005, Herron has naturally seen the game of volleyball grow and develop over the years.

“The game has gotten much faster, and I think there is more parity,” said Herron. “I think you see a lot of parity between Division I and Division II. I don’t coach the same as I did five or ten years ago. As a coach, you have to be on top of how things are evolving.”

The game itself is growing too, with Herron seeing a natural progression of volleyball as a popular sport in not just the state of Pennsylvania but all across the country.

“It is unbelievable that we are now getting volleyball on a bigger stage, especially for the women that grew up playing the sport,” said Herron. “People are tuning in, and people are attending and I think it is a really exciting time for our sport.”

While winning is a huge motivator for any coach, growing their athletes as people is what being a coach is all about. Herron has seen oodles of student-athletes come through Clarion University and grow as not just athletes, but people.

“They develop as humans here,” said Herron. “Ultimately when they are done, they are going to go be doctors or nurses or teachers. They are going to be wives and parents and a lot of different things. The big thing that we want to do here is to prepare them for that.”

Herron herself has changed over the years too, developing as a coach, wife, and mother.

She attributes part of her success to finding a perfect balance between work life and home life.

Herron’s family is no stranger to area sports. Her husband Rich is an Assistant Athletic Trainer at PennWest Clarion and her son Noah is a senior at Clarion Area who plays both football and baseball.

“I think I have just evolved as a leader. You come to understand the balance of being a wife and a parent while also managing 20+ student-athletes. I think you learn quickly through failure and that there are certain ways to handle certain situations.”

Offseason training, recruiting, and practicing for next season have already begun for the Clarion women’s volleyball program. And Jennifer Herron is at the forefront of it all.

