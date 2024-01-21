Knox Couple Accused of Stealing Incarcerated Man’s Trailer & Tools

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A Knox couple are facing multiple theft charges after they allegedly stole a trailer and tools from a man who was incarcerated.

According to court documents, Clarion-based Pennsylvania State Police filed the following criminal charges against 25-year-old Ronald Paul Texter, and 30-year-old Carrie Marie Hilliard, both of Knox, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on January 11th:

Theft by Unlawful Taking, Moveable Property, Felony 3 (two counts)

Theft by Deception – False Impression, Misdemeanor 1

Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 2

According to the criminal complaint, on October 16, 2022, at approximately 11:05 a.m., PSP Clarion were notified by the brother of a known male victim of a theft that occurred sometime between August 26 and September 3, 2022, from a property on the 500 block of Little Germany Road, in Beaver Township, Clarion County. The victim was living on the property in a camper, and a trailer used as a shed on the property was stolen.

PSP Clarion was advised that the victim was incarcerated at the time of the theft and that the brother was calling on the victim’s behalf, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the caller explained that he believed his brother’s ex-girlfriend, Carrie Hilliard, and Ronald Texter stole his brother’s trailer and that it contained several tools. He gave a detailed description of the trailer and provided video footage of its contents.

The following day, at about 1:00 p.m., the victim was contacted via telephone at the Clarion County Jail. He reiterated to investigators what his brother told them the day before. He added that the trailer contained thousands of dollars worth of tools. He described a white cross painted on the rear door and advised investigators that he heard the cross had been painted over with black paint, the complaint states.

About 30 minutes later, investigators arrived at the jail to interview the victim in person. Investigators learned that over 95% of the tools inside the trailer were engraved with the victim’s name or initials. The victim told investigators that he didn’t report it stolen previously because he was waiting to see who would “start talking,” the complaint notes.

The victim made an itemized list of the tools that were stolen along with their cash value, the complaint continues.

On December 5, 2022, Knox Borough Police contacted PSP Clarion to provide information regarding the case.

Knox Police told PSP troopers that a witness had come forward with information regarding the trailer theft. The witness told investigators that Hilliard sold the trailer to a known third party, according to the complaint.

Two days later, troopers went to the residence of the third party. The troopers learned that the person purchased the trailer from a man and woman, but didn’t know exactly when, just that it was one or two months previous. Upon finding the trailer on the property, investigators saw that the license plate was missing, the VIN was gone, and a white cross had been painted over with black spray paint, the complaint states.

The buyer of the trailer told investigators they paid $500.00 for the trailer. They apologized and explained that they didn’t know the trailer was stolen, the complaint notes.

The trailer was towed and returned to the victim’s property.

On July 9, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., Carrie Hilliard was interviewed inside the Clarion County Jail.

When confronted with information that PSP knew that she was present when the trailer was sold, she said, “I didn’t sell it to him, Ronnie did.” She said she did not receive any money from the sale but admitted to being there, according to the complaint.

On September 15, 2023, at about 1:30 p.m., investigators attempted to interview Texter. Upon informing him of the trailer theft, he allegedly appeared nervous and began shaking before walking away. He informed investigators that he wouldn’t answer questions without his attorney, the complaint states.

On October 25, 2023, the victim emailed PSP and told them he confronted Texter. He said Texter admitted to “repoing” the trailer. He said he cut the tongue lock and used his father’s truck to tow it away, according to the complaint.

The victim advised that he recovered some of his property, but was still out a total of $4,170.00, which included his missing property and the tow bill, the complaint states.

According to court records, Texter was arraigned at 1:00 p.m. on January 12th in front of Judge Heeter.

He is currently free on $25,000 unsecured bail.

His preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday, January 23, at 9:45 a.m., with Judge Heeter presiding.

Court records show Hilliard is awaiting a preliminary hearing.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.