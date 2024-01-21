Shirley A. Barger, 85, of Perryville, passed away on Friday, January 19, 2024, at the Butler Memorial Hospital.

She was born on May 9, 1938, in Parker. She was the daughter of Harold Blymiller and Gladys Smith.

Shirley graduated from Parker High School in 1957. She married Jerry Barger on November 17, 1959, and he survives.

She was a homemaker. Shirley was of the Protestant faith.

In her spare time, she enjoyed working on genealogy with her good friend Carol Jamison, being outside, planting flowers, and spending time with her family and friends.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Jerry Barger of Perryville, one daughter; Denise Hufford and her husband Ed of Ford City, four grandchildren; Amelia Marlow and her husband Craig of Dayton, OH., Josh Barger of Enon, OH., Chad Keefer of Pittsburgh and Chase Keefer, United States Army, two great-grandchildren; Shane and Hailey Marlow of Dayton, OH., and a daughter in law, Mindy Barger of Enon, OH.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a son, Todd Barger who passed away on February 2, 2022.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family suggests memorials be made to the American Cancer Society.

The inurnment will be in the Dutchhill Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.

