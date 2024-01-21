All American Custom Apparel & Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Dick Jordan
Dick Jordan served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Richard Lee “Dick” Jordan
Born: January 19, 1935
Died: December 16, 2023
Hometown: St. Petersburg, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Dick was a U.S. Army veteran, having served seven years during peace time.
He also served the community as a volunteer EMT for the former A-C Valley Ambulance Service and a fire chief of the St. Petersburg Fire Company, as well as other community-based organizations.
He was laid to rest in the St. Petersburg Cemetery.
Click here to view a full obituary.
All American Custom Apparel and Engraving HQ is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts, and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything.”
They can be found online at https://allamericanhq.com/
www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll-free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here https://www.facebook.com/AllAmericanHQ
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.