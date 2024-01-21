Golden Years: Jim and Dana Reitz – Always Willing to Lend a Hand and Give Advice

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Jim and Dana Reitz are always willing to lend a hand, give advice, and help out in any way they can.

Jim and Dana Reitz are our next-door neighbors in the Strattanville area, along Fisher Road.

There is not just one single thing that led us to want to write about Jim and Dana; it’s a combination of so many things. They are truly good neighbors, good friends, and good people.

One thing that Dana and I have in common is our love of cats. Dana has one named Whiskers that my sister rescued, and she was willing to keep. Even though we feared the tiny male kitten would not survive, he has grown into a big beautiful boy that she absolutely adores.

Although Dana has so many talents, the ones that really impress me are her sewing abilities, precise picture painting, creative crafting, and excellent cooking. Her awesome homemade salsa is unbeatable, and her cheesecake is to die for! Of course, she is always generous enough to share some with my husband Dana and me.

Jim is very crafty; he has a wood shed where he builds one of a kind items. I am often pleasantly surprised to find a unique piece that he made waiting for me at our door when I come home from work.

On the weekends, weather permitting, Jim races motorcycles and does very well. Although Dana and I worry about him, he really enjoys it.

Jim and Dana are always willing to lend a hand, give advice, and share baked goodies.

Their caring and generous ways are shown throughout the year.

In the summertime, they plant a large garden and keep us supplied with onions and cucumbers. They also keep an eye on our flowers.

In the wintertime, they snow blow our driveway and help us out in any way they can.

We are in awe with all of the homemade goodies they share with us during the year, not expecting anything in return.

Jim and Dana are truly a blessing.

They are really good friends who happen to be our neighbors, and we love both of them.

