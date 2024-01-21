SPONSORED: Hollywood Laser Peel Treatments Popular Worldwide, Now Available at Simply Skin Medical Spa
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Hollywood Laser Peel is quickly becoming the new trend in the aesthetic industry and major cities globally – highly requested by Hollywood celebrities before walking the red carpet!
If you are looking for a painless, no-downtime procedure to achieve radiant, glowing skin, reduce pore size, or even create a flawless complexion that doesn’t require makeup, you can now find the Hollywood Laser Peel treatment right in Clarion.
The Hollywood Laser Peel makes it possible to have softer, smoother skin with one treatment, perfect for a special occasion such as a wedding, prom, or even every day! The treatment is quick and comfortable, allowing clients to immediately resume their normal activities – it takes 30 minutes or less and is so safe, that the client can even wear makeup the same day, but probably won’t need to!
The Hollywood Laser Peel is sought out by clients of all ages, both male and female, and it can safely treat most skin types.
“I had a Hollywood Laser Peel treatment. The next day, my face felt smooth and was very radiant. The Spectra laser has done what my facialist has been trying to do for months – it removed all my clogged pores – in 10 minutes to boot! The results were so obvious that I received at least five compliments from people about my glowing complexion. Wow, I am a laser convert!!” says Hollywood Laser Peel treatment client.
The Hollywood Laser Peel is quickly becoming the “hot trend” in the industry. This non-ablative treatment reduces fine lines, large pores, and acne scarring. It evens out skin tone by targeting the melanin in the cells, breaking it up to be removed naturally by your body, and heats deep in the dermis, causing the skin to contract and stimulate collagen production.
It is highly sought out by celebrities to keep their skin glowing and youthful before the Oscars and other red carpet events.
The Hollywood Laser Peel is a great pairing with Dermaplaning!
