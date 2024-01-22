Area Man Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision in Clover Township



CLOVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man was rushed to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident on Friday afternoon on Route 949, in Clover Township, Jefferson County.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the collision occurred on Friday, January 19, around 2:42 p.m., on State Route 949, in Clover Township, Jefferson County, involving 37-year-old Brick T. Divins, of Punxsutawney, and 64-year-old Chester E. Roller, of Corsica.

Police say as Divins was traveling south on Summerville-Corsica Road (State Route 949) attempting to negotiate a left-hand curve in the roadway, he lost control of his 2009 Pontiac G6 causing its rear end to spin approximately 180 degrees counterclockwise. The Pontiac then struck a guide rail on the north side of the roadway with its rear bumper before striking Roller’s 2009 Chevrolet Silverado pickup that was traveling north on Summerville-Corsica Road.

The Pontiac then continued approximately 10 feet backward before coming to a final rest alongside the Chevrolet’s passenger’s door.

Jefferson County EMS transported Divins to Penn Highlands Brookville for suspected minor injuries.

Roller was not injured.

Both drivers were using seat belts.

Divins was charged with a traffic violation.

Summerville Volunteer Fire Department, McPherson Towing, and Leadbetter Towing also assisted at the scene.

