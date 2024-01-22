Local Man Hospitalized After Two-Vehicle Crash in Ashland Township

ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was injured after his vehicle was rear-ended in Ashland Township on Thursday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash occurred as 54-year-old Frank L. Dunkle Jr., of Knox, was slowing down for another vehicle turning right onto Kline Road from U.S. Route 322, in Ashland Township, Clarion County, around 10:10 a.m. on Thursday, January 18.

Police say a 2008 Chrysler Town & Country operated by 23-year-old Edward J. Dragotta, of Oil City, was trailing behind and failed to slow for Dunkle’s vehicle, colliding with its rear end.

Knox Area Ambulance transported Dunkle to UPMC Northwest for injuries of unknown severity.

Dragotta was not injured.

Both drivers were using seat belts.

According to police, Dragotta was charged with a traffic violation.

Police were assisted on the scene by Knox Volunteer Fire Company, Langworthy Services, and Rustler Sales & Service.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Sunday, January 21, 2024.

