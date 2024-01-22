7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Monday, January 22, 2024 @ 12:01 AM
Today
Increasing clouds, with a high near 33. Wind chill values as low as -2. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.
Tonight
A chance of freezing rain and sleet before 4am, then a chance of freezing rain between 4am and 5am, then freezing rain likely, possibly mixed with sleet after 5am. Cloudy, with a low around 29. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tuesday
Rain, snow, and freezing rain before 1pm, then rain and snow between 1pm and 4pm, then rain after 4pm. High near 38. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tuesday Night
Rain. Low around 35. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday
A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 46. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night
Rain. Low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday
Rain. High near 52. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Thursday Night
Rain. Low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday
A chance of rain before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night
Cloudy, with a low around 36.
Saturday
Cloudy, with a high near 43.
Saturday Night
A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
