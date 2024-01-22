BREAKING NEWS: New Plan Would Transfer Ownership of PennWest’s Venango Campus to Oil Region Alliance

OIL CITY, Pa. — Cultural and economic growth in Venango County will get a boost under a plan developed by the Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry and Tourism, and Pennsylvania Western University Clarion for the university’s Venango property, according to a joint press release.

Under the proposal, Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education and the Pennsylvania Department of General Services would transfer the Venango location to ORA ownership.

The transfer is subject to authorization by PASSHE’s Board of Governors and legislative approval and would allow for the conveyance of the Venango property to the ORA. The ORA, which manages the Oil Region National Heritage Area, would use the site to further its mission of heritage preservation, economic development, recreation, tourism and arts revitalization.

“The ORA is a ‘best-fit’ for the Venango property,” said John R. Phillips, II, Alliance president and CEO. “The ORA has consistently supported and partnered with the university over these past decades and has an intimate understanding and genuine interest, perhaps better stated as passion, to see this site continue for the advancement of our region.”

Enhanced PennWest Student Opportunities

PennWest offers only one program at Venango, an Associate of Science in Nursing, which would move to PennWest Clarion beginning in fall 2024, pending approval from the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, the accrediting body for PennWest.

There are 75 students in the ASN program–35 students in their second year will finish their degree at Venango and graduate in May. Forty students will transition to the Clarion campus, pending approval.

“This is an exciting plan for the Venango region,” said Dr. R. Lorraine Bernotsky, interim president of PennWest. “If approved, ORA will manage the facilities and resources to the fullest extent. PennWest will retain its employees while continuing to offer our students a top-quality educational experience. This is a difficult, but important, step in our continued work toward financial stability for PennWest.

“I want to acknowledge the more than 60 years that staff and students have made Venango an important part of Clarion. Community leaders, elected officials and philanthropic partners in the region have played important roles in the campus, and we will work closely with them through the transition.”

Faculty members who have taught at the Venango campus will continue to have the opportunity to teach courses and supervise clinical experiences appropriate to their discipline. PennWest Clarion has state-of-the-art simulation labs, and students will have access to a greater number of elective courses and extracurricular opportunities.

All 12 staff at Venango will be offered positions at other PennWest locations.

“The commitment to meeting workforce needs in our region remains strong,” said Dr. Deborah Kelly, dean of the College of Health Sciences and Human Services. “We will continue to maintain strong relationships with our community partners throughout the region.”

The PennWest Clarion – Somerset location, at the Somerset County Education Center, will continue to offer an Associate of Science in Nursing.

Enrollment at Venango has declined from 450 students in fall 2001. PennWest expects to realize approximately $1.3 million in annual savings, as well as forego more than $6 million in necessary maintenance on the site.

Leveraging a Regional Gem

The Venango campus has been an essential regional resource for more than 60 years, providing job training, continuing education, cultural experiences, historic preservation, recreation and community convocation. Much of that legacy would be preserved under ORA plans.

As a certified economic development organization, the ORA would host job-training programs at Venango and continue to support the Venango Conservation Hall of Fame established in Rhoades Center.

Recently reauthorized by Congress to manage the Oil Region National Heritage Area through 2037, the ORA would be in a position to steward and promote the Barbara Morgan Harvey Center for the Study of Oil Heritage. The Center houses a collection which includes artifacts and documents such as deeds, maps, publications, and other records from throughout the history of the oil industry, and is housed in Charles L. Suhr Library.

Rep. R. Lee James, from Pennsylvania’s 64th Legislative District, supports the ORA’s plans. His priorities include protecting the environmental resources in the area while encouraging economic growth.

“As a graduate of Clarion University, it saddens me to have witnessed the decline of student enrollment over the past twenty years in western Pennsylvania,” James said. “The Venango campus is the oldest regional campus in the State System of Higher Education. From enrollment of 450 students, the current number is down by an unsustainable 80% today. We must take steps to prepare for future needs. I believe our best option is with the management expertise at Oil Region Alliance in Oil City. The alliance has the resources to promote Venango campus to potential businesses that are looking for a turnkey facility. The campus setting would be attractive to a teaching institution but also be inclusive of business development opportunities.”

With its experience in outdoor recreation projects and its direct involvement in regional trail-related activities, the ORA is ideally postured to pursue renewal of the West End Pond. This long-time community treasure is a visible trailhead.

Amenities in the adjacent Robert W. Rhoades Center could possibly be used to support respite for trail users and inclement weather shelter.

Rhoades Center has a 100-plus seat auditorium that ORA hopes to use for a variety of purposes, including cultural activities, lectures, performances, and heritage-related programming.

The ORA will undertake a comprehensive business plan with outreach for community involvement to arrive at an ecosystem of uses and occupants, meeting the needs of the region while assuring long-term vibrancy and sustainability.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.