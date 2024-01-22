Clarion Bar Owner Demands “Fair Enforcement” of Borough Noise Ordinance

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – John Pacsai, co-owner of Infusion Night Club and Grill and supervisor of Captain Loomis Bar, is no stranger to noise complaints in Clarion Borough. He has made quite a few of them himself.

(RELATED STORY: Decibel Dilemma: Council Seeking Sound Decision on Noise Ordinance)

While complaints from the public regard possible noise ordinance violations at his businesses, Pacsai complains about the noise from the Clarion County Courthouse when the clock rings at 4 a.m.

“I filed probably 50 complaints with them,” said Pacsai. “I call at least four or five times a week regarding the courthouse clock.”

Pacsai said Clarion Borough Police Chief William Peck called him on Friday and said that the police will not cite the courthouse or the county for breaking the noise ordinance.

“The County Courthouse is absolutely breaking the same law that we are allegedly breaking,” said Pacsai. “This ordinance applies to anything other than the fire hall fire and emergency vehicles.”

The noise ordinance, Chapter 128 of the borough Code adopted in 1981, states, “It shall be unlawful for any person, persons, firms or corporations to make, continue or cause to be made or continue any loud, unnecessary or unusual noise or any noise which either annoys, disturbs, injures or endangers the comfort, repose, health, peace or safety of others, within the limits of the Borough.”

“I guess my fight is that many things break that noise ordinance,” continued Pacsai. “It’s just because there are only certain people calling on certain people, but the police are only willing to enforce it against certain people’s rights. “

“I could go out there with our decibel set and test it myself. It’s straightforward, and it’s not based on who you are. The last time Mechanistic had a band outside, they were over 95 decibels at the parking lot. I videoed it.”

“The thing is, I’m not about calling the police every time. I think it’s important for this town to move forward and be where people want to come to town.”Pacsai said outdoor events with music are vital to the area.

“We have to allow live music outside, and we have to allow events to happen. We can’t rely only on the Autumn Leaf Festival, and the college enrolment keeps dropping.”

“We have to, and for those college kids, infusion is the only business in this whole town that really caters to the college students. There are not enough students anymore to have two really busy college bars.“

Pascai said the plan is now to feature live music and other events at the Loomis and DJ only at infusion. Pascai was the original DJ at Vinny’s bar and the sophisticated sound system has volume controls that can be reset anywhere through a connected program on the Internet.

While Pascal and the company have an agreement to manage the Loomis, it does not own the building. As the agreement with owner Ron Corcetti develops, Pascai would like to use more space in the building.

“We are thinking about reopening the restaurant, but it would be after we can be open to the public and start making money to start repairing the parts that aren’t open.””I could see in the future, maybe not the near future, but in the future, the restaurant being reopened. But that’s out of our sight now, just because there’s so much to do on the side that can make money.”As the Borough Public Safety Committee continues to review its existing noise ordinance to define how loud it is, Pacsai also feels the committee’s makeup is flawed.

“It’s my personal belief that the chief of police should not sit on a Public Safety Committee that is supposed to be enforcing the laws that are voted on by the council.”

“It’s kind of a conflict of interest that the chief of police sits on that committee because, of course, they want the easiest law to enforce, not necessarily the right law to enforce.”

The exact sound level is not defined in the ordinance, and, according to Pascai, any sound that could annoy anyone is in violation. “At first, if anyone would call and complain, they would give us a citation, and we would have to go to the magistrate court, which was pretty much found too vague to enforce.”

The last citation issued by police took a different approach, and Pascai was charged personally for disorderly conduct. “They said they didn’t need a witness because the officer said whether it was too loud was his decision.” An appeal is being planned.

“And that’s pretty much what we’re up against. They talked about having to buy stuff and get a calibrated, and things like that. My brother and I told them that Infusion would pay both fees. They didn’t seem very thrilled with that.”

“We always checked decimal readers outside on both sides of our properties.”

“The thing is, I’m not about calling the police every time. I think it’s important for this town to move forward and be a place where people want to come.”

RELATED STORIES

Decibel Dilemma: Council Seeking Sound Decision on Noise Ordinance)

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.