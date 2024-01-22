Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Homemade Ranch Dressing

Why buy bottled ranch when this homemade ranch dressing recipe is so easy to make?!

Ingredients

2/3 cup buttermilk

1/2 cup mayonnaise



1/2 cup sour cream2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley2 garlic cloves, minced1/2 teaspoon sugar1 teaspoon dill weed1/2 teaspoon salt1/2 teaspoon onion powder1/2 teaspoon ground mustard1/4 teaspoon pepper

Directions

1. In a bowl, combine all the ingredients. Whisk until smooth.

2. Cover and refrigerate until serving.

