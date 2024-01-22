Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Homemade Ranch Dressing
Why buy bottled ranch when this homemade ranch dressing recipe is so easy to make?!
Ingredients
2/3 cup buttermilk
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/2 cup sour cream
2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley
2 garlic cloves, minced
1/2 teaspoon sugar
1 teaspoon dill weed
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon ground mustard
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Directions
1. In a bowl, combine all the ingredients. Whisk until smooth.
2. Cover and refrigerate until serving.
