Clarion Swimming & Diving Dominates at PennWest Duals

CLARION, Pa. — The Golden Eagle men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams went undefeated at the PennWest Duals in Tippin Natatorium on Saturday afternoon.

(Pictured above: Maria Wold)

In a dominant performance where they produced the winner in nearly every single event, the Golden Eagle women’s swimming & diving team swept Edinboro and California (PA) at the PennWest Duals. The women’s squad defeated the Vulcans 257-39 and the Fighting Scots 222-77.

The Golden Eagle men’s swimming & diving team, on the other hand, wrapped up their final home dual of the season, beating Edinboro at the PennWest Duals by a 202-80 score.

Women’s Recap

Of the 16 total events contested on Saturday, Clarion swimmers and divers won 13 of them, setting the tone in their final home meet of the 2023-24 season. The 200 Medley Relay team of Joslyn Jurski, Ava Rosely, Hannah Greenway and Madelynn McTeer started the day with a win, beating Edinboro’s top foursome with a time of 1:48.79 to kick off the scoring.

Likewise, the 200 Free Relay team of Haley Miller, Amanda Fetsko, Jordan Kutchak and Greenway closed out the scoring with a win, just barely edging out Edinboro’s team with a time of 1:39.25.

Jurski got things started in the individual events as well, winning the 1000 Free with a time of 10:55.08, followed by the trio of Allison McMurray, Michaela Hinkson and Maddy Murphy in succession.

Fetsko was the next to win an individual event, taking the top time in the 200 Free with a 2:00.23 that was two seconds faster than second place, and Zoey Beck came out just ahead of Edinboro’s Izabella Hanek in the 100 Back with a time of 1:00.92.

Emma Dorsey logged a win in the 200 Fly, blowing past the rest of the field by more than nine seconds with a time of 2:12.44, and Hannah Greenway won the 50 Free in a time of 24.70. Fetsko went on to win her second individual event of the day, pacing the field in the 100 Free with a time of 53.75, and Maria Wold and Gabrielle Webster went 1-2 in the 200 Back, with Wold finishing in 2:11.30.

Then it was Jurski’s turn to take her second win of the day, touching the wall in the 500 Free in a time of 5:14.20 that was 15 seconds faster than second place. Wold closed out the individual events with her second win of the day, leading the 200 IM field with a time of 2:13.73. Corina Paszek and Sarah Grimenstein took the two spots behind her, making it 1-2-3 for Clarion in that event.

In the diving well, two different Golden Eagles earned wins. Colleen Hudson was the leader in the 1-Meter Dive, finishing with a score of 285.23, while Luna Castellanos was first in the 3-Meter Dive with a score of 294.83.

Men’s Recap

There was little drama at hand as Clarion racked up win after win on Saturday, and on a number of occasions the Golden Eagles were able to stack points with multiple top finishers in an event. The first such occurrence came in the very first event of the day, when the top two Clarion relay teams in the 200 Medley Relay paced the field.

The grouping of Connor Cary, Gavin Guckavan, Henry Miller and Austin Prokopec led the way with a time of 1:35.52, while the foursome of Dominic Cortopassi, Stewart Messer, David Bocci and Mason Peck edged out the Fighting Scots’ top group with a time of 1:37.25.

The Golden Eagles’ first individual winner of the day came in the 200 Free, with David Bocci and Ryan Ehlers going 1-2 in the event. Bocci led the way with a time of 1:43.62. The Clarion swimmers in the 100 Breast did them one better, posting the top three finishers; Cortopassi took the first place spot with a 58.41, while Miller was fractions of a second behind him at 58.64 and Joe Feiser was third in 1:00.62.

Those tight groups proved useful for the Golden Eagles as the meet wore on, with the team’s next win not coming until Gavin Guckavan touched the wall in 21.56 in the 50 Free. Cary and Peck added another 1-2 punch in the 100 Free, with the former winning in a time of 47.17 and the latter taking second in 47.96. Guckavan won his second event of the day with a time of 1:58.21 in the 100 Back, but Clarion a slew of complete team efforts in the events down the stretch. They took the top four spots in the 200 Breast, with Cortopassi (2:14.36) taking first place followed by Feiser, Messer and Eric Kim. Trent Napholz and Michael Lintelman went on to be the top two finishers in the 500 Free, finishing in 5:01.97 and 5:02.85 respectively.

Cary–swimming in his final dual in Tippin Natatorium–led the field in the 100 Fly with a time of 50.00, followed closely by Bocci, and Lintelman and Kim took the top two spots in the 200 IM, finishing in 2:02.63 and 2:07.06 respectively.

Zach Schering was the standout performer in the diving well for the Golden Eagles, winning both the 1-Meter and 3-Meter dives. Schering posted a score of 305.55 in the former, and a mark of 343.73 in the latter.

