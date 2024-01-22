Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions

Matric Group, in Seneca, PA, has multiple 2nd shift positions available.

Matric Group is an award-winning contract electronics manufacturer with over 50 years in the business and a great team of people who comprise our workforce. We offer products and services in Engineering, PCB Assembly, and Aftermarket products to support diverse markets.

Matric Group currently has the following 2nd shift positions available:

Warehouse Clerk



The Warehouse Clerk will support Matric by understanding customer needs and their respective job duties. The Warehouse Clerk will perform a variety of duties to receive, disburse, assemble and/or visually inspect electronic components and products as well as package items for shipment and perform cycle counting in the warehouse.

Assembly Technician

The Assembly Tech I will support Matric by understanding customer needs and their respective job duties. They will work to increase customer engagement by providing support to current and prospective customers by demonstrating dedication to quality, quantity and safety. The Assembly Tech I will perform a variety of duties to receive, disburse, assemble and/or visually inspect electronic components and products. May also package items for shipment and perform cycle counting in the warehouse.

Process Technician

The Process Technician I will support Matric by understanding customer needs and their respective job duties. The Process Technicians will provide both technical and hands-on support to the manufacturing operation.

The Process Technician I will be responsible for basic programming, troubleshooting, maintenance, safety and preventative maintenance to support the continuous operation of the facility and its equipment.

Machine Technician

The Machine Technician will support Matric by understanding customer needs and their respective job duties. The Machine Technicians will provide both technical and hands-on support to the manufacturing operation.

The Machine Technician will be responsible for operating, troubleshooting, maintenance, safety and preventative maintenance to support the continuous operation of the facility and its equipment.

Electronic Technician

The Electronic Technician I will support Matric by understanding customer needs and their respective job duties. They will work to increase customer engagement by providing support to current and prospective customers by demonstrating dedication to quality, quantity, and safety. The Electronic Technician I will perform a variety of technical support duties to support the manufacturing operation. Duties include maintaining, testing, and repairing electrical/electronic systems and components.

Electronic Technicians must possess strong technical knowledge and above average communication skills to be able to train production operators on process and equipment.

BENEFITS:

Competitive Wages

Flexible Schedules

Full Benefits include Medical, Dental, Vision, and Life Insurance

Company-paid life insurance, short-term disability, and long-term disability

Tuition Reimbursement Program

Matching 401(k) Plan

and more…

Join the #MATRICTEAM!

Apply at https://matric.applicantpro.com/jobs/.



Matric Group is located at 2099 Hill City Rd, Seneca, PA, 16346.

