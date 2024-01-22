 

Fire Marshals Report $350K loss in Eldred Township Seasonal Home Blaze

Monday, January 22, 2024 @ 06:01 PM

Posted by Gavin Fish

Fire Truck Lights
ELDRED TWP., (EYT) — A Jefferson County seasonal residence has been destroyed by fire.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Until, the home on Spring Creek Road in Eldred Township was consumed by the fire at about 6:24 p.m. on January 21, causing $350,000 in damage.

The origin of the fire is listed as undetermined.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, though the Fire Marshal Unit said nothing suspicious contributed to the blaze.


