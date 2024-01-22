Fishtailing Tractor-Trailer Slams into Embankment on I-80 in Richland Township

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion responded to a crash on Interstate 80 in Richland Township on Saturday morning involving a tractor-trailer that jackknifed and hit an embankment.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, January 20, on Interstate 80 East in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2013 Peterbilt truck began to fishtail on the roadway due to the snow and ice. It began to jackknife into the right shoulder and then collided with the right embankment with its front left bumper.

The vehicle was able to be driven from the scene.

No injuries were reported.

According to police, the driver was charged with a traffic violation; however, the driver’s name was not released.

Police were assisted on scene by Emlenton Fire Department and Hovis Auto Wrecking.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.