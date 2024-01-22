Golden Eagles Wrestling Sweeps Three Home Duals on Sunday

CLARION, Pa. – The Golden Eagle wrestling team swept a trio of duals at home on Sunday afternoon, winning all three matches of the Clarion Duals in Tippin Gymnasium.

(Pictured above: Ryan Sullivan)

With the wins, Clarion improves to 7-6 overall on the season, and recorded at least a handful of victories significant to seeding in the Mid-American Conference (MAC) Championships later this season.

Clarion 24, Kent State 10

125 – Joey Fischer (Clarion) over Adan Benavidez (Kent State) (Dec 8-1)

One team point deducted from Clarion after conclusion of match

133 – Pablo Castro (Kent State) over TJ England (Clarion) (Dec 8-1)

141 – Ryan Sullivan (Clarion) over Billy Meiszner (Kent State) (Dec 9-3)

149 – Kyle Schickel (Clarion) over Matthew Ryan (Kent State) (Dec 4-1)

157 – Alejandro Herrera-Rondon (Clarion) over Keegan Knapp (Kent State) (Fall 3:00)

165 – Aaron Ferguson (Kent State) over Eli Brinsky (Clarion) (Dec 8-2)

174 – John Worthing (Clarion) over AJ Berkhart (Kent State) (Dec 5-1)

184 – Cam Pine (Clarion) over Kyle Snider (Kent State) (MD 12-3)

197 – Blake Schaffer (Kent State) over Ethan Wiant (Clarion) (MD 9-1)

285 – Austin Chapman (Clarion) over Josh Boggan (Kent State) (Dec 6-4)

Recap: The day began with a relatively comfortable win over Kent State, with the Golden Eagles recording individual victories in seven of the 10 bouts against their MAC compatriots.

They split the first two matches of the day, with Joey Fischer logging an 8-1 decision over Adan Benavidez before Pablo Castro beat TJ England by an identical score.

Ryan Sullivan—making his debut in a Clarion singlet—saw to it that the Golden Eagles would lead thereafter, coming out hot against Billy Meiszner with two quick takedowns in a 141-pound bout that ended up 9-3 in his favor. Kyle Schickel kept it rolling with a 4-1 decision over Matt Ryan, and Alejandro Herrera-Rondon put a fairly definitive stamp on the match with his second win by fall of the season, pinning Keegan Knapp just before the first period buzzer.

Clarion won three of the final four bouts of the match, including a major decision by Cam Pine over Kyle Snider. The match was officially clinched at that point, though Austin Chapman finished the contest with a decision over Josh Boggan for good measure.

Clarion 39, Long Island 6

125 – Joey Fischer (Clarion) over Robert Sagaris (LIU) (Fall 7:00)

133 – TJ England (Clarion) over Christopher Betancourt (LIU) (TF 18-2 4:12)

141 – Ryan Sullivan (Clarion) over Devin Matthews (LIU) (Dec 5-4)

149 – Drew Witham (LIU) over Kyle Schickel (Clarion) (Dec 2-1)

157 – Alejandro Herrera-Rondon (Clarion) over Rhise Royster (LIU) (MD 9-0)

165 – Eli Brinsky (Clarion) over James Johnston (LIU) (Fall 5:39)

174 – John Worthing (Clarion) over Corey Connolly (LIU) (Fall 2:22)

184 – Cam Pine (Clarion) over Anthony D’Alesio (LIU) (Dec 8-5)

197 – John Dusza (LIU) over Ethan Wiant (Clarion) (Dec 6-2)

285 – Austin Chapman (Clarion) win by forfeit

Recap: The Golden Eagles enjoyed a dominant effort in their second match of the day, taking all but two of the bouts against the Sharks.

The first two matches put the team ahead 11-0, with Fischer pinning Robert Sagaris just before the final whistle in the 125-pound bout and TJ England logging a technical fall over Christopher Betancourt. Sullivan finished his day with another win by decision, this time holding on for a 5-4 victory over Devin Matthews.

The bonus points came fast and furious in the rest of the bout, starting with a major decision for Herrera-Rondon over Rhise Royster.

Eli Brinsky had perhaps the most exciting win of the entire day, coming back from a third-period deficit against James Johnston by pinning him 39 seconds into the final frame.

Worthing clinched the team win in the very next bout, pinning Corey Connolly with 38 seconds left in the first period, and Cam Pine logged a decision at 184 pounds.

Clarion 50, Morgan State 0

125 – Joey Fischer (Clarion) over Julian Dawson (Morgan State) (TF 20-2 7:00)

133 – TJ England (Clarion) over Shawn Ryncarz (Morgan State) (Fall 0:29)

141 – David McClelland (Clarion) over Tommy Fierro (Morgan State) (Fall 3:39)

149 – Kyle Schickel (Clarion) over Aaron Turner (Morgan State) (MD 14-1)

157 – Alejandro Herrera-Rondon (Clarion) over Joshua Greenwood (Morgan State) (TF 15-0 2:37)

165 – Eli Brinsky (Clarion) over Jake Marsh (Morgan State) (SV-1 5-2)

174 – John Worthing (Clarion) over Cortilius Vann (Morgan State) (Fall 1:47)

184 – Cam Pine (Clarion) over Kyle Grey (Morgan State) (TF 16-1 5:29)

197 – Ethan Wiant (Clarion) over Nathanic Kendricks Jr (Morgan State) (MD 8-0)

285 – Austin Chapman (Clarion) win by forfeit

125 Extra: Robert Gardner (Clarion) over Isaac Sheehan (Morgan State) (Fall 1:09)

133 Extra: Clayton Bashor (Clarion) over Makhare Rogers (Morgan State) (Fall 2:57)

Recap: The final match of the day was Clarion’s first shutout since a 48-0 win over George Mason on January 21, 2018, and just the second in the last 14 seasons.

Included in the sweep were eight bonus point victories as well as a sudden victory decision for Brinsky, who took down Jake Marsh in the overtime period for a 5-2 win.

Three matches in the dual were decided by fall, with the first coming courtesy of TJ England. He turned Shawn Rycarz to his back and pinned him just 29 seconds into the match, giving Clarion an 11-0 lead after Fischer led off with a tech fall.

David McClelland followed suit in the 141-pound bout, a high-scoring affair that was 10-8 after just three minutes. He worked Tommy Fierro for a pin 39 seconds into the second period, making it 17-0, and Kyle Schickel added on with a major decision at 149 pounds.

The third and final fall of the match came at 174 pounds, with Worthing notching his fourth win by fall of the year and second of the day. He flattened Cortiliius Vann a little more than halfway through the first period.

Herrera-Rondon and Pine added tech falls, and Ethan Wiant closed things out with an 8-0 major decision to finish off the day.

