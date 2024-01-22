Jack L. Connor, 76, of Rockland Township, passed away on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

Born on April 1, 1947 Jack was a 1965 graduate of Cranberry High School.

In his early 20s, he joined the Navy and attended Penn State Behrend.

Jack worked at Chicago Pneumatic, Reich Drill, and JOY Technologies.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Candy; his son, Jackson Connor and his wife traci, and their children Zack, Luna, Naomi, and Blaise; his daughter, Brandy Ellis and her husband Chad and their children Kaden, Moira, and Ashton.

He is also survived by his sisters, Janet and Georgie; and his mother-in-law, Ola Cox.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Charles E. and Ruby M. Connor; and his father-in-law, Lester “Boone” Cox.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Jack’s memory be made to the Rockland Volunteer Fire Department or the Franklin Little League

Friends may call on Monday, January 22nd from 2 – 4 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca.

A service to celebrate Jack’s life will follow Monday at 4 p.m. in the funeral home, led by Rev. Dr. John Miller.

The family will have a celebration of life this summer on the river.

To express online condolences to the Connor family, visit www.hilebest.com.

