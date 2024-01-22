Lawrence “Larry” Paul Beahan, 89 of Stoneboro, passed away on January 19, 2024 at his home.

Larry was born in Stoneboro on April 4, 1934 to the late John and Anna (Schaffer) Beahan.

He was a graduate of Stoneboro High School.

Larry worked for several years as a Manufacturing Engineer at Joy Manufacturing in Franklin, retiring in 1998.

Larry was of the Catholic Faith. He was an avid baseball and football fan, especially a devoted fan of the St. Louis Cardinals.

He also enjoyed golfing and watching game shows on TV.

He married his beloved wife: Ethel J. (Heister) Beahan on March 6, 1970. She survives at home.

Also surviving are his children: Larry (Diana) Boughner of Sandy Lake; and Amy (Robert) Hummel of Cuyahoga Falls, OH, daughter-in-law: Amy Beahan of Wilmington, NC, grandchildren: Jamie (Amber); Jennifer (Brad); Chad (Angel); Jeremy; Jessica (Travis); Stacy (Mitch); Casey (Anna); Taylor (Seth); Kaitlynne (Jake); Donald; Danielle (Jacob); and Christopher, 15 great-grandchildren, and 3 nephews.

In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his sons: David Boughner and Chris Beahan, brothers: John and Arthur Beahan, and sisters: Rosemary Beahan and Gloria Patton.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rose and Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 99 Franklin Street, Stoneboro, where visitation will be from 2 pm – 4 pm on Tuesday, January 23.

A service will follow visitation at 4 pm with the Rev. Matthew Bupp, Hospice Chaplain, officiating.

The family would like to express their gratitude to AHN Healthcare At Home Hospice for their exceptional care.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.RoseAndBlackFH.com.

