Local Student Named Secondary Winner for 2024 Governor’s STEM Competition Logo Design

FOREST COUNTY, Pa. – A local student was named a secondary winner for the 2024 Governor’s STEM Competition Logo Design.

Ninth-grade students at East and West Forest submitted designs for the competition.

It was open to students in grades nine through 12 across the state of Pennsylvania.

West Forest’s Hayley VanDyke (pictured above) was named secondary winner for her logo design.

VanDyke and her art teacher, Miss Michelle Mazur, will travel to Harrisburg in May, where VanDyke will be recognized for her achievement at the STEM competition.

All winning logos will be used for the 2024 Competition’s trophies, awards, and t-shirts.

