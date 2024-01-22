MIXING IT UP: Union Holds Off A-C Valley Thanks to Big Night From Dawson Camper

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Dawson Camper isn’t afraid to mix it up in the paint.

Union’s big man inside relishes it.

(Pictured above, Dawson Camper)

But Camper is no lumbering giant. The Golden Knight senior forward showed off some dribbling ability and his shooting range in helping Union down A-C Valley, 58-51, at home on Monday night.

Camper’s 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer gave the Knights a 48-43 lead and snatched back some momentum that Union had lost.

“I was coming down the floor, and I already knew that they were gonna leave me open,” Camper said. “I figured I needed to get one for my team. I had a shot last week and I missed it.”

Camper didn’t miss this one.



Instead it fell through the net with a swish and gave Union a much needed shot in the arm.

Camper also didn’t miss many rebounding opportunities, even going up against the A-C Valley big-man tandem of Jay Clover and Zah Levins.

Camper had 20 rebounds to go with 15 points to lead Union to another key victory.

“He’s done that before,” said Union coach Eric Mortimer. “He gets beat up a lot in there. It’s so hard for him to handle that, but he handles it.”

Camper was knocked around again under the hoop against the physical Clover and the athletic Levins, who each scored 13 points and combined for 28 rebounds themselves.

But Camper was the difference, fighting for defensive and offensive boards. When he couldn’t pull down a rebound himself, he was adept at slapping the ball away to a waiting teammate.

His toil was evident after the game, the white t-shirt under his uniform drenched in sweat and clinging to his shoulders, water dripping from his brow.

“It’s important for me to get boards for my team,” Camper said. It’s a big part of basketball. Going up against those two big guys — I’m pretty strong myself. I feel like I can handle those guys.”

Camper doesn’t mind the bumps and bruises he collects on a nightly basis.

He wears them as a badge of honor.

“I’m used to it,” Camper said, then flashing a smile. “I’ve grown up in the country all my life. I have an older brother and sister who were always beating on me. It’s just a common thing for me.”

Camper scored six points in the first quarter to help get Union off to a good start and a 16-10 lead after one.

But A-C Valley spent the game falling behind and scratching back.

The Falcons trailed 33-25 at the half, but stormed back to tie the game at 35-35 on a putback by Clover.

Union got the lead back to nine at 52-43 in the third, but again A-C Valley clawed its way to one of the lead with an 8-0 run.

Union, though, closed the game out with six straight points. Camper scored nine of his points in the final 10 minutes and even helped the Golden Knights kill clock by dribbling around the backcourt.

“I can’t fault the kids at all,” said A-C Valley coach Jess Quinn. “They played hard. They did everything they needed to do.”

One problem the Falcons ran into was on the fast break.

A-C Valley had several opportunities with an advantage but couldn’t convert.

“It’s been our Achilles heel all year — that and turnovers,” Quinn said. “If we can hit some of those fast break opportunities and turn those into points, that’s a big thing for us.”

For Union, taking A-C Valley’s best shots and surviving is a good sign going forward.

The Golden Knights showed some serious resolve.

“They have the will to win,” Mortimer said. “They have heart.”

It was a unique game.

Most of the players on the court are teammates in other sports in co-ops between the two schools.

Only boys basketball and volleyball remain separate.

Even the cheerleading team is in a co-op — four members are from Union with the other 12 from A-C Valley.

Their cheers on Monday were neutral.

“It was kind of a unique atmosphere,” Mortimer said. “Pretty neat. It was the same way when we played at A-C Valley.”



