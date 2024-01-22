ORAS Virtual Public Night to Feature Black Holes Presentation by PennWest Professor

CRANBERRY, Pa. — The Oil Region Astronomical Society (ORAS) will host a virtual public night including a presentation on black holes by Dr. Richard Lloyd of Penn Western University at 7 p.m. on Saturday, January 27.

(Photo: As weird as black holes seem, they possess only three properties: mass, spin, and electrical charge. Photo courtesy NASA.gov.)

Dr. Lloyd will discuss how black holes form and present some hypothetical ways they may have formed in the early universe before star formation.

The structure and composition of common black holes will also be discussed along with ways they may end their lives.

Anyone interested in learning more about ORAS and astronomy-related topics may attend. Members of the general public and educators and students from surrounding schools are strongly encouraged to participate. Public nights are free and open to all and will include a brief update about Learning Center activities followed by a presenter.

To prevent spamming, those interested in participating must register in advance. A link to the virtual event will then be emailed to you separately.

How To Register

Click the link below or copy to your browser to register:

https://forms.gle/eV4cSAEzPRKvQdiK9

ORAS Public Night Agenda

6:50 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.: Zoom Session Opens – Opportunity for Tech-Check to make sure

your system is working. (The link will be emailed to you after you register.)

7:00 p.m. to 7:10 p.m.: ORAS News and Updates

7:10 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.: Education Presentation – Black Holes from Birth to Death

About the Presenter

Dr. Richard Lloyd teaches math, chemistry, and physics at Penn Western University (Edinboro) where he was Chair of the Physics and Technology Department for 11 years. He also built a 190-kilowatt solar array on campus which produces enough electricity to power over 20 homes annually and renovated—with lots of help—the observatory at Cooper Hall.

Rich, a Navy nuclear submarine propulsion specialist, obtained his Ph.D. in nuclear physics from Iowa State.

The Oil Region Astronomical Learning Center is located approximately 1,500 feet north of Camp Coffman, at 4249 Camp Coffman Road in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

For more information about ORAS and its events, visit www.oras.org/events-and-outreach.html

