Owen Clouse Comes Up Big as Redbank Valley Steals Road Victory in Clarion

CLARION Pa. (EYT) – The Redbank Valley Bulldogs prevailed over Clarion Area 56-49 in a game that didn’t disappoint. It was solid, fast-paced, and entertaining high school basketball.

Both teams had vibrant student sections, and Clarion even brought out their pep band for the occasion.

But a late fourth-quarter push by the Bulldogs put them in the driver’s seat as they closed out the game with the upset win on the road.

“It was fun, especially with the atmosphere,” said Redbank Valley’s Owen Clouse, who scored 13 points in the contest. “It was like a playoff game, the atmosphere getting us ready. It was a great team we had to come out and play against and we did.”

It took the Bulldogs a good bit to find their offense, though, as the Bobcats put up a structured defense. Clarion defended well and took a narrow 25-24 lead into halftime.



“It was championship basketball,” said Redbank Valley head coach Emmanuel Marshall. “We want tight games and we want good competition. They were relentless defensively and we couldn’t get it close like we wanted to because they played good defense.”

Marshall said that the key to his team’s victory was staying patient and waiting for their chances.

“When they got up, our job was to maintain composure, and we did that,” said Marshall. “We knew our chances were going to come, and that we were going to go on a run.”

A huge 3-pointer from Ty Carrier gave Redbank a 40-39 lead at the end of the third quarter. The Bulldogs played smart basketball in the fourth to extend their lead and secure the win.

Statistically, Braylon Wagner led for Redbank with 15 points. Owen Clouse followed with 13 points and Mason Crouse with nine. Carrier had 11. For the Bobcats, Devon Lauer led with 17.

Clarion head coach Tom Lewis said his team came up short with foul shots.

“Foul shots,” said Clarion head coach Tom Lewis. “They were just a little bit more aggressive going for fouls. Most of ours were sloppy fouls reaching in. We just didn’t go to the foul line.”

The Bobcats will have another shot at Redbank Valley this season as this game was the first of the season series.

“The big game against these guys isn’t until the end of the year,” added Lewis. “Now we have to get ready for Clarion-Limestone on Friday for a league game.”

The Bobcats will travel to C-L for that game. Redbank is also on the road for their next game, a Wednesday matchup at A-C Valley at 7:30 p.m.

