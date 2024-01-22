PennDOT Urges Motorists to Be Prepared for Icy Conditions



CLARION CO., (EYT) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is asking motorists to exercise caution ahead of the forecasted freezing rain and snow that could impact the Northwest Region beginning early Tuesday morning.

PennDOT is recommending drivers avoid any unnecessary travel, but those who must go out should follow some of the following safety tips:

Remove all snow and ice from windows, mirrors, and vehicle lights, in addition to the hood and roof of your car before driving and as often as needed;

Slow down and increase your following distance;

Avoid sudden stops and starts;

Beware of roads that may look wet, but are actually frozen, often referred to as “black ice;” and

Give yourself extra time during your commute.

Maintenance crews will be closely monitoring and treating roadways as weather conditions unfold.

In preparation for the forecasted weather, PennDOT is planning to implement a speed limit reduction to 45 mph beginning at 4:00 AM Tuesday on the following highways:

Interstate 79 from Interstate 90 to Interstate 376

Interstate 80 from the Ohio state line to the Clearfield/Jefferson County line

Interstate 86 from the beginning of I-86 to the New York state line

I-90 from the Ohio state line to the New York state line

I-376 from I-80 to Interstate 76

The start time for the speed limit restriction could be adjusted based on weather conditions.

On roadways with speed restrictions, commercial vehicles not affected by restrictions on these or other roadways must move to the right lane.

The purpose of the restrictions is to help ensure the interstates remain open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm. When conditions improve, PennDOT will remove the travel restrictions.

Restrictions are communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511PA.com and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for alerts on the website.

Check www.511PA.com for additional information on restrictions throughout in place throughout the state.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

