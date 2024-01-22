Police Release Details of Snowy Crashes Along I-80 in Venango County

VENANGO COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released the details of two Interstate 80 crashes that occurred in snowy weather recently.

According to a PSP Franklin report issued on Saturday, the first crash happened near mile marker 28.5 in Barkeyville Borough, Venango County, around 9:01 a.m. on Saturday, January 20.

Police say a 2015 Ford Fusion driven by 22-year-old Noah M. McEachern, of Perrysburg, Ohio, failed to maintain its lane of travel while traveling east in the left lane and veered left onto the shoulder.

The vehicle struck a guide rail head on and traveled down a small embankment into the median while overturning one time.

McEachern was not injured and was wearing a seat belt.

The vehicle sustained heavy disabling damage throughout the entire vehicle, and the front airbag deployed upon impact with the guide rail.

McEachern was cited as a result of this crash, according to police.

In the second crash, the weather and road conditions were poor due to heavy snowfall and strong wind gusts around 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 14, near mile marker 37.1, in Clinton Township.

Police say a 2020 Volvo VNL860 operated by 50-year-old Zbigniew R. Polak, of Saylorsburg, Pa. was traveling east and failed to maintain its lane of travel after encountering a strong gust of wind that caused poor visibility.

Polak veered right across the right shoulder, struck the ditch with its undercarriage, and became stuck. As a result of striking the ditch, the vehicle was disabled due to a broken front drive axle.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene at a later date and time when the weather conditions are safer to do so, police said.

Police were assisted by Clintonville Fire Department, Hovis Truck Services and PennDOT.

