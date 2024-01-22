Police Seek Help With Hit-and-Run Investigation Involving PennDOT Snow Plow

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) — State Police in Marienville are asking for the public’s help with information related to a hit-and-run crash in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

According to PSP Marienville, the incident took place around 7:32 a.m. on Friday, January 19, on State Route 36.

Police say a PennDOT snowplow truck driven by 42-year-old Bradley E. Smith, of Fryburg, was traveling north when he was struck by a gray tractor towing a white 53-foot box trailer, which was traveling south.

The gray tractor then proceeded to drive south on Route 36 and fled the scene.

Smith was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.

