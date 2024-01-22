Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Frazier
Monday, January 22, 2024 @ 12:01 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week, sponsored by the Top Tier Federal Credit Union: Meet Frazier!
Frazier is a young male Hound mix.
His vaccinations are up-to-date.
According to the Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, Frazier is friendly, curious, and athletic.
He was surrendered to the rescue center with his four siblings when the owner realized she had too many dogs.
For more information on him, visit the Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email contactus@tricounty-arc.org.
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union.
Visit Top Tier Federal Credit Union at www.toptierfcu.org for more information.
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.