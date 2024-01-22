 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

SPONSORED: Interest Rates Are Cooling Down at Clarion Ford

Monday, January 22, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The weather is not the only thing cooling down, so are the interest rates at Clarion Ford.

Great low rates are coming in at 2.9% financing on F-150s, and 1.9% financing on Bronco Sports, and Ford Escapes.

Check out the new inventory arriving every day at www.clarionford.com/new-inventory/index.htm

Clarion Ford F -150

Visit Clarion Ford on Main Street in Clarion for friendly smiles during normal business hours or at the all-new website: www.clarionauto.com.

The dealership may buy your car even if you don’t buy theirs.

Remember: “Nobody Beats Us!”

Clarion Ford 970x90


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.