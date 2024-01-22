Regen Rx Clarion County Photo of the Day

Clarion County Photo of the Day is brought to you by Regen Rx. Regen Rx focuses on regenerative/rehabilitative physical medicine and regenerative aesthetics.
The funds from the November Change for Charity campaign were presented to Kessa’s Blessings by Judy in the New Bethlehem branch. Don Rankin, Kessa’s father, and Kendra Minnick (Kessa’s sister) accepted the donation. Courtesy of First United National Bank – The FUN Bank.
Learn more at Regen Rx’s website.
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.