SPONSORED: Regen Rx Medical Devices – Transduction Therapy (EMTT) and Musculoskeletal Lasers

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The emFieldPro by Zimmer MedizinSystems is a device that uses Electromagnetic Transduction Therapy (EMTT) for many musculoskeletal disorders.
(This article is Part 4 of 4)
It can often help if you suffer from arthritis, back pain, muscle aches, stiffness, joint pain, and trigger points.
Electromagnetic transduction therapy (EMTT) is not the same as the more widespread PEMF units that you may see used in massage offices and wellness centers. PEMF units cannot generate adequate electromagnetic field power and are missing the dynamic oscillation of the EM field obtainable with high-energy EMTT devices. This results in EMTT having deeper penetration of target tissues as well as the ability to induce molecular and cellular signaling within the soft tissues rather than only stimulating muscle contractions. This is a significant benefit of an office-based EMTT device making it a very useful tool for noninvasive regenerative medicine. EMTT devices can penetrate tissues up to 18 cm, making them useful for difficult-to-treat areas such as the lumbar spine. Research in recent clinical trials conducted by physicians and rehabilitation specialists has been focused on using EMTT with great results. Using EMTT combined with Shockwave is a very active area of research and the outcomes are outstanding.
EMTT has a strong but comfortable pulsing/stimulating sensation that is adjusted to your comfort to transfer the appropriate amount of energy into the targeted areas.
The emFieldPro generates a magnetic field of up to 3 Tesla, about 600 times stronger than a normal magnet. Electromagnetic fields penetrate tissues and activate the electrochemistry of cells, tissues, organs, and bones by promoting cellular healing, increasing cellular energy, and optimizing cellular function. This can help to increase blood flow, reduce inflammation, and promote tissue regeneration. In addition to the beneficial regenerative effects on the soft tissues, nerves, and blood vessels, the electromagnetic pulse stimulates muscle contraction and helps restore optimal muscle tone and function.
EMTT can beneficially influence the biological environment of the muscles and connective tissues through cellular signaling. The soft tissues exposed to the electromagnetic pulse are signaled to upregulate receptors for growth factors and increase secretion of signaling chemicals known as cytokines and paracrine factors that create an optimal metabolic regional tissue environment. This enhanced communication between cells facilitates healing, optimizes physiology, improves muscle tone, and promotes the regeneration of connective tissue elements such as collagen.
Electromagnetic fields have been shown to enhance the production of adenosine triphosphate (ATP), which is the energy currency of cells. Increased ATP production can provide cells with the necessary energy to carry out essential processes for tissue repair and regeneration.
The powerful, complex electromagnetic fields used in EMTT have been suggested to stimulate the activity of mesenchymal stem cells, which are optimal for tissue regeneration. It is believed that these fields can promote the differentiation and migration of stem cells to the damaged tissues, contributing to their repair.
What is it used for?
- Tissue regeneration: EMTT stimulates the body’s regenerative processes through cellular signaling. EMTT can also help by releasing fascial restrictions within deep and larger muscles that cannot be accessed by hand. Muscles, bones, and connective tissues are stimulated to heal faster and stronger.
- Inflammation: EMTT can help to reduce inflammation by promoting the release of cellular anti-inflammatory compounds, increasing blood circulation, and facilitating tissue fluid exchange to an injured or diseased area.
- Neuromodulation: EMTT is used for decreasing pain and can also be used for peripheral nerve desensitization, which involves neuromodulation to help improve and maintain proper nervous system functioning. It is also used in this capacity for peripheral neuropathy such as seen in diabetic patients and post-traumatic conditions.
- Muscle injuries and spasms: EMTT can help to relieve muscle spasms and prevent muscle and bone atrophy from disuse and can improve joint range of motion. It is useful in accelerating and allowing proper more complete healing of muscle strains and tears.
- Aesthetics: You will see this technology used in body contouring because it can improve muscle tone and stimulate a healthy regional biological soft-tissue environment improving body composition in the application areas.
EMTT services are for 10 and 20-minute applications at Regen Rx and the device can be adjusted during the session to treat multiple areas. EMTT is used extensively in their structured treatment programs and in their Regen Rx-MSK service. A single-session EMTT treatment can also be added with a massage or another Regen Rx service and consists of 10-20 minutes of therapy distributed over the spinal or extremity regions of most concern for the individual patient. It is used synergistically during Shockwave and Class IV Medical Laser treatment sessions as well.
The number of sessions required for EMTT therapy depends on the condition being treated and the severity of the injury. In general, EMTT is administered in a series with each session lasting between 10 and 20 minutes. The number of sessions required can vary from person to person, but most people achieve optimal results between 6 and 12 sessions.
For manipulation and massage patients and general care of common recurrent muscle aches, tightness, and spasms they offer single session pricing and a 10% discount in combination with the other service.
Most of their use of EMTT is in combination with their Shockwave sources and laser as part of a comprehensive program service. However, for select patients and conditions, they offer devoted EMTT sessions.
What are the fees for EMTT with the emFieldPro?
10 minutes
1 session: $40
6 sessions: $225
12 sessions: $425
20 minutes
1 session: $65
6 sessions: $350
12 sessions: $675
There is a 10% discount on EMTT single sessions if booked with another Regen Rx service on the same day. With the purchase of a 6-session package, they offer a 10% discount on their Performance & Recovery or Regen Rx IV infusions or IM injections. With the purchase of a 12-session package, they offer a 25% discount on our Performance & Recovery, Regen Rx, or Aesthetics IV infusion or IM injections.
In addition to EMTT devices, Class IV Musculoskeletal (MSK) Medical Lasers can be a beneficial treatment for pain and injuries.
What is it used for?
1. Increased Blood Circulation: Class IV laser therapy uses a high-powered laser to penetrate deep into the tissues, stimulating blood flow and increasing circulation. Improved blood circulation helps deliver oxygen, nutrients, and immune cells to the injured soft tissues and muscles, promoting healing and reducing pain.
2. Reduction of Inflammation: Laser therapy helps decrease inflammation by reducing the production of inflammatory markers and increasing anti-inflammatory substances. This can help alleviate pain and swelling associated with soft tissue and muscle injuries.
3. Accelerated Tissue Repair: The laser energy stimulates cellular metabolism, promoting the production of adenosine triphosphate (ATP), the energy source for cells. This leads to increased cellular activity and accelerated tissue repair, aiding in the healing of musculoskeletal injuries.
4. Pain Relief: Laser therapy stimulates the release of endorphins, which are natural pain-relieving chemicals produced by the body. This can help reduce pain and discomfort.
5. Scar Tissue Reduction: Class IV laser therapy can also help minimize the formation of scar tissue. By promoting collagen remodeling and reducing fibrosis, laser therapy can help prevent excessive scar tissue formation, enhancing the recovery process.
The medical laser application is painless and typically patients only feel a very soothing, relaxing heat in the area as the laser infuses healing energy. It also accelerates and modulates the healing response initiated by Shockwave Therapy. Their lasers are primarily used in combination with their other regenerative medicine devices or PRP injections although session pricing can be arranged if desired.
A new patient evaluation, consultation, and treatment appointment fee is $200 and takes around an hour.
These cutting-edge medical devices are within the rapidly evolving field of regenerative medicine and are not covered by commercial insurance or Medicare.
New name. Same people. More services brought to you by Regen Rx, previously known as Spine & Extremities Center.
To book an appointment download the Regen Rx app or call the office at 814-227-5855 to schedule an appointment!
Available by Appointment:
Monday: 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Tuesday: 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Wednesday: 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Thursday: 9:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Friday: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Apple App Store: Regen RX App
Google Play Store: Regen RX App
More information can be found on their website at www.regenrxhealth.com
