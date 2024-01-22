State Police Calls: Investigation Underway After Minors Share Explicit Photos, Strattanville Couple Charged in Domestic Dispute

Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Strattanville Couple Facing Charges Following Dispute

An altercation over financial matters escalated into a physical scuffle in Clarion Township, according to a public information release report from the Pennsylvania State Police.

The incident, which occurred on January 8, 2024, at 8:42 a.m., involved two individuals, a 49-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man, both from Strattanville.

According to the report, the Trooper investigating the case identified that what began as a verbal disagreement quickly turned physical, with both parties pushing one another.

The Pennsylvania State Police in Clarion were called to the scene to investigate the incident. Upon arrival, they found evidence of the scuffle, confirming the altercation had indeed taken place.

Following the investigation, both the woman and the man were cited for harassment through a Non-Traffic Citation (NTC) via district court 18-3-02.

Their names were not released.

Investigation Underway After Minors Share Explicit Photos

Clarion-based State Police are investigating an incident of explicit photographs being distributed among minors, according to a public information release report.

The incident, which took place on December 17, 2023, at 5:30 p.m., involved a 12-year-old boy from Knox. The location of the incident was identified as Beatty Avenue in Knox Boro, Clarion.

The Trooper leading the investigation clarified the nature of the incident as “corruption of minors.” It has been stated that the incident revolves around the inappropriate distribution of explicit photos among minors.

Further updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

