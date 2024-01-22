WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Clarion County; Freezing Rain Expected
CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Clarion County and surrounding areas. Freezing rain is anticipated. ExploreClarion.com Weather Alerts for the Clarion County area are brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Advisory at 3:57 a.m. on Monday, January 22, 2024:
Winter Weather Advisory
National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA
357 AM EST Mon Jan 22 2024
FOR THE COUNTIES OF…
Carroll-Columbiana-Mercer-Venango-Forest-Lawrence-Butler-Clarion-Jefferson PA-Beaver-Armstrong
INCLUDING THE CITIES OF…
Including the cities of Columbiana, Butler, Kittanning, Monaca, Ambridge, Tionesta, Beaver Falls, Franklin, Punxsutawney, Hermitage, Sharon, Malvern, East Liverpool, Brookville, Ellwood City, Ford City, Aliquippa, Salem, Clarion, Carrollton, Grove City, Oil City, and New Castle
357 AM EST Mon Jan 22 2024
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON EST TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch.
* WHERE…Portions of east central Ohio and northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania.
* WHEN…From 1 AM to noon EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Precipitation is expected to transition to all rain by early Tuesday afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Please report snow or ice accumulations by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter
@NWSPittsburgh.
