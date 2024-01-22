Woman Loses Control of Pickup, Crashes into Three Vehicles on Route 157

PINEGROVE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two local individuals were transported to a nearby hospital after a pickup truck crashed into three vehicles, including one parked car, in Venango County Friday afternoon.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred along State Route 157 in Pinegrove Township, Venango County, at 4:04 p.m. on Friday, January 19.

Police say 39-year-old Lindsey M. Sitarz, of Centerville, lost control of a 2018 RAM 1500 while negotiating a left curve on Route 157 and crossed in front of a 2020 Ford Edge operated by 72-year-old George J. Griebel, of Lucinda.

Sitarz’s vehicle struck Griebel’s before it continued south and collided with a 2020 GMC Terrain driven by 26-year-old Mallory B. Culp, of Lucinda, on the driver’s side, causing it to rotate counterclockwise.

After rotating, Sitarz’s vehicle crashed into the rear of a parked 2013 Escape.

Community Ambulance transported both Griebel and his passenger—74-year-old Lillian K. Griebel, of Lucinda—to UPMC Northwest with possible injuries of unknown severity.

There were no additional injuries reported.

Minich’s Sales & Service and Venango Towing towed three vehicles from the scene.

Pinegrove Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene with traffic control and cleanup of the scene.

State Route 157 was closed for approximately one hour and traffic was detoured onto Old Route 157.

A DUI investigation is underway; however, no charges have been filed.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.