7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Tuesday, January 23, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today
Rain, snow, and freezing rain before 3pm, then rain, possibly mixed with snow between 3pm and 4pm, then rain after 4pm. High near 38. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight
Rain. Low around 35. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday
Rain. High near 47. South wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night
Rain. Low around 43. South wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday
Rain. High near 52. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday Night
Rain. Low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday
Cloudy, with a high near 49.
Friday Night
Cloudy, with a low around 36.
Saturday
A chance of rain after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night
Rain likely, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday
Rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night
A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

