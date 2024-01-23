Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Slow-Cooked Southwest Chicken

This dish needs just 15 minutes of prep, so you’ll be out of the kitchen in no time!

Ingredients

2 cans (15 ounces each) black beans, rinsed and drained

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) reduced-sodium chicken broth



1 can (14-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes with mild green chiles, undrained1/2 pound boneless skinless chicken breast1 jar (8 ounces) chunky salsa1 cup frozen corn1 tablespoon dried parsley flakes1 teaspoon ground cumin1/4 teaspoon pepper3 cups hot cooked riceOptional: Lime wedges and fresh cilantro leaves

Directions

1. In a 2- or 3-qt. slow cooker, combine the beans, broth, tomatoes, chicken, salsa, corn and seasonings. Cover and cook on low for 3-4 hours or until a thermometer inserted in the chicken reads 165°.

2. Shred chicken with 2 forks and return to slow cooker; heat through. Serve over rice. If desired, serve with lime wedges and fresh cilantro.

