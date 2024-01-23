 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Slow-Cooked Southwest Chicken

Tuesday, January 23, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This dish needs just 15 minutes of prep, so you’ll be out of the kitchen in no time!

Ingredients

2 cans (15 ounces each) black beans, rinsed and drained
1 can (14-1/2 ounces) reduced-sodium chicken broth

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes with mild green chiles, undrained
1/2 pound boneless skinless chicken breast
1 jar (8 ounces) chunky salsa
1 cup frozen corn
1 tablespoon dried parsley flakes
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1/4 teaspoon pepper
3 cups hot cooked rice
Optional: Lime wedges and fresh cilantro leaves

Directions

1. In a 2- or 3-qt. slow cooker, combine the beans, broth, tomatoes, chicken, salsa, corn and seasonings. Cover and cook on low for 3-4 hours or until a thermometer inserted in the chicken reads 165°.

2. Shred chicken with 2 forks and return to slow cooker; heat through. Serve over rice. If desired, serve with lime wedges and fresh cilantro.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.