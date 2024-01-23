Lois Margret (Simpson) Wiles, 99, of Brookville, PA, passed away during the evening hours of Sunday, January 21, 2024, surrounded by family at her home.

Lois was born on May 16, 1924, to the late Floyd and Decima (Newcome) Simpson in Corsica, PA.

She graduated from Corsica Union School with the class of 1943.

Lois married Frank J. Wiles on December 4, 1945, in Corsica; Frank preceded her in passing on April 22, 1996.

Lois was a devout Christian and lover of God who attended church at the Roseville Independent Chapel, she was also a member of the Roseville Grange.

Lois was a large supporter of the Christian Broadcast Network over her long life.

Lois loved working with her hands and was specifically known for her crocheting.

She kept her mind busy with puzzles and word searches.

Lois had endless amounts of love and care for all living things and passed her love for animals on to many members of the family.

She was a caregiver by nature and tended to the needs of her entire family, fulfilling the role of loving and supporting matriarch.

Lois loved her family and will be dearly missed by many. Lois is survived by five children; Gary (Carol) Wiles; Frank (Cheryl) Wiles; Kelly (Dan Stormer) Wiles; Jeff (Stacy) Wiles; Amy (Jim) Cassatt; fifteen grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; and five great great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Lois was preceded in passing by David Wiles; one grandson from a set of twins; her twin sister; Amy Mauthe; one son; Willy Wiles; one great grandson; Gabrial Fitzgerald; twin great grandsons; Beau and Isiah Traister; one sister-in-law; Clarice Wheeler; and one grandson; Joey Wiles.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, January 25, 2024, from 11am to 1pm at the Roseville Independent Chapel, 3598 Route 322, Brookville, PA 15825.

A funeral service will take place immediately following the visitation and officiated by Pastor Jim Fillhart.

Interment will take place at the Roseville-Bethel Cemetery, Roseville, Jefferson Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Roseville Independent Chapel, Penn Highlands Hospice by visiting www.phhealthcare.org/donate, or to the Corsica Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 265, Corsica, PA 15829.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.dargyfh.com.

