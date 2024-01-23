 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Police Attempting to Identify Vehicle Involved in Strattanville Theft

Tuesday, January 23, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

pspc012324STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are looking to identify a vehicle that may have been involved in a pair of thefts in Strattanville earlier this month.

According to a PSP Clarion release issued on Monday, January 22, a theft occurred around 11:25 a.m. on Saturday, January 6, at Structural Modular Innovations (SMI) located at 101 Southern Avenue, in Strattanville, Clarion County.

Trooper Collett said another theft, from the same location, involving a dark-colored pickup truck occurred on Sunday, January 7, at approximately 9:07 a.m.

It is unknown if the thefts are related; however, both vehicles left the SMI parking lot and entered Strattanville Borough, then traveled east onto side streets within Strattanville Borough.

Police are attempting to identify the pictured vehicle, which can best be described as a silver four-door car with a dark hood, according to the release.

Anyone with information on the vehicle is asked to contact Trooper Collett at 814-226-1719.

PA24-32611 Silver Car DIscolored Hood (1)

PA24-32611 Silver Car Discolored Hood 2 (1)

PA24-32611 Silver Car Discolored Hood 3 (1)


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.