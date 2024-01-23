Police Attempting to Identify Vehicle Involved in Strattanville Theft

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are looking to identify a vehicle that may have been involved in a pair of thefts in Strattanville earlier this month.

According to a PSP Clarion release issued on Monday, January 22, a theft occurred around 11:25 a.m. on Saturday, January 6, at Structural Modular Innovations (SMI) located at 101 Southern Avenue, in Strattanville, Clarion County.

Trooper Collett said another theft, from the same location, involving a dark-colored pickup truck occurred on Sunday, January 7, at approximately 9:07 a.m.

It is unknown if the thefts are related; however, both vehicles left the SMI parking lot and entered Strattanville Borough, then traveled east onto side streets within Strattanville Borough.

Police are attempting to identify the pictured vehicle, which can best be described as a silver four-door car with a dark hood, according to the release.

Anyone with information on the vehicle is asked to contact Trooper Collett at 814-226-1719.

